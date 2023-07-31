Click to share this via email

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth go for lunch with friends in Byron Bay, Australia.

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth donned almost matching outfits for a lunch date with their wives and friends on Monday.

The pair were pictured out in Byron Bay, Australia, both wearing blue plaid shirts and sunglasses.

Damon was joined by his wife Luciana Barroso, while Hemsworth was seen with his other half Elsa Pataky.

The two ladies dressed to impress for the outing, with Barroso donning a pair of bright green trousers and a white patterned crop top, while Pataky wore a purple dress.

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth go for lunch with friends in Byron Bay, Australia. — Splash News

The group are regularly seen together and have been pals for years.

Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso go for lunch with friends in Byron Bay, Australia. — Splash News

Pataky celebrated her 47th birthday earlier this month, with Hemsworth taking to social media to share a sweet message.

The “Extraction” star gazed lovingly at his other half as friends sang “Happy Birthday” to her in one clip, with the pair posing with other cakes she’d received.

Hemsworth captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘 @elsapataky”