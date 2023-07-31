Harry Styles is making a beneficial impact on the world of charity with his globe-trotting Love on Tour.

The “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” singer, 29, recently photographed sporting a new tattoo speculatively referencing former flame Olivia Wilde, has raised and donated a staggering $6.5 million to a wide-ranging list of charities and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

READ MORE: See James Corden Jump And Dance At Harry Styles’ Last Tour Stop in Italy

Some organizations that have graciously received a donation from the pop phenom include Planned Parenthood, Save the Children, Black Minds and Every Town for Gun Safety, reports People.

Styles had impressively been spreading his music worldwide for nearly three years when he kicked off his tour in September 2021, committing himself to a jaw-dropping 173 shows, raking in over $400 million at the ticket booth.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Joins The Circus In Fun New Music Video For ‘Daylight’

More than 5 million people across the U.S., U.K., South America, Europe, Asia and Australia have seen his show-stopping spectacle. The former One Direction member has worked himself to the bone on the tour, but his efforts have paid off, as the Love on Tour has achieved the title of the fourth highest-grossing tour concert of all time.

Styles can finally begin his well-deserved break from the touring life, having concluded the tour on July 22 in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where he shared a touching Instagram Story about the past few years on tour, thanking his fans and crew while describing it as “the greatest experience of my life.”