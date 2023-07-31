Nothing gets past the Swifties.

Taylor Swift fans are known for their resilient investigative skills and deep dives into Swift’s various career easter eggs, ensuring no upcoming announcement from the pop megastar goes unnoticed.

This time her devoted admirers have connected the dots to a potential special announcement during her August 3 show on the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, reports JustJared.

Why August 3? Well, the reasons run deep, and it all started in September 2022 when Swift, 33, announced the tracks “Anti-Hero” and “Vigilante Sh*t” during a fan announcement where she read the tracklist for her album Midnights via a phone.

She held the phone upside down during those songs, which are tracks 3 and 8. Yes, it’s all very specific.

Fans think Swift could be planning her next re-release, which would be 2014’s 1989 because she recently unpinned all the promotional material for her recent re-recording of 2010’s Speak Now on her social media earlier this week.

There’s another theory involving fellow pop phenom Selena Gomez due to the alleged claim that her brand Rare Beauty invited influencers to the L.A. shows that weekend.

The Swifties also noted that Swift’s Speak Now re-release era only lasted 83 days when she announced it on May 5, 2023, closing the chapter on July 27, 2023, which is exactly 83 days.

Another strangely eye-raising coincidence is that 83 days after August 3 is October 25, the original release date for Swift’s Grammy-winning Speak Now. Even the FBI must be jealous of the Swifties’ research capabilities.

Only time will tell if August 3 will be Swift’s big announcement. If so, hopefully she makes Canadian Swifties happy by finally announcing tour dates in the True North.