Drake is learning a lot about brassieres.

While performing on his It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage in New York, another fan threw a bra onstage, and the Canadian rapper couldn’t believe his eyes.

“36-L?” he asks, stunned after reading the label, as seen in clips that went viral on social media.

“L?” Drake continued. “How many letters does it go up to? What comes after? A-B-C-D-E-F-G-H-I-J-K-L?”

It’s the third time in recent weeks that Drake has had a bra thrown onstage during his concerts.

At one show, a woman threw a 46G-sized bra on the stage, causing Drake to remark that it “had me f**ked up tonight.”

The first incident involved a woman tossing a 36G-sized bra, and landed the woman in question, Veronica Correia, a deal with Playboy.