Elon Musk is clearly a fan of crude humour.

On Monday, the Twitter owner posted a photo of himself on the platform wearing a shirt emblazoned with “I ❤️ Canada.”

Despite including the phrase in the caption, in the photo itself, Musk is seen covering part of the word “Canada” to read “anal.”

In follow-up tweet, he took a shot at the prime minister, writing, “You can’t say it’s not tru deau …”

The tweet quickly garnered over 100,000 likes and thousands of retweets, prompting Musk to comment that he’s “glad so many people love Canada too.”

Wow, I’m glad so many people love Canada too 🤗 pic.twitter.com/5oOL05zawB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023

Musk was born in South Africa, but has Canadian citizenship through his mother, Canadian model Maye Musk.

In 1989, Musk moved to Canada eventually studied at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario for two years, before moving to the U.S.