Indian filmmaker Nag Ashwin unveiled the first look of his sci-fi film “Kalki 2898 AD” (working title “Project-K”) to cheers and applause at the San Diego Comic-Con in July.

Ashwin was joined by two members of the cast — Prabhas (“Baahubali”) and Kamal Haasan (“Vishwaroopam”).

In an interview with ET Canada, Ashwin described a sense of relief after sharing the first glimpse with the world. “It feels like a bit of relief because we were doing this amongst ourselves for the past two years from the design, story and everything. So, it’s nice to share it with the world and see that they also enjoy this sort of thing. It’s good. It’s a bit of energy for all of us.”

(L-R) Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas speak onstage at “Project K” panel during 2023 Comic-Con International: San Diego. — Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

From the teaser, “Kalki 2898 AD” appears to be set in a dystopian future “when the world is taken over by darkness”. A savior, a “force,” will rise to bring order to chaos.

“Kalki 2898 AD” seemingly gets its name from the final incarnation of the Lord Vishnu, named Kalki. According to Hindu mythology, Kalki arrives to end the Kali Yuga, or the age of the demon, during which people suffer because of vice and misery.

According to Ashwin, it would not be difficult for the international audience to connect with a story that is deeply rooted in Indian mythology.

“I have to borrow from Kamal Haasan, who said that he realized that all audiences were the same. When a sort of emotion or a sort of experience is triggered, they all react the same way.”

“They (the audience at Comic-Con) were cheering and clapping. I was also watching a few videos of people reacting to the teaser online. It’s very nice to see that, whether it was from Asia or whether it was from Europe or anywhere else, it’s people are reacting to the same points, the same exact way. To see them cheering us, as if we were at home, was a great feeling.”

He added: “When we see Thor and Hercules, we embrace them because it’s lore and mythology. So, I would watch it (“Kalki 2898 AD”) when I would watch that or something from even Japanese lore or Manga and Anime; I just love it. It’s a story. And I think the same thing would also work for us.”

In recent years, movies from the South Asian subcontinent have found immense acceptance and love globally. When Pakistan’s “Joyland” was snubbed by its home country, France came to its rescue. Indian movie “RRR,” directed by SS Rajamouli, was appreciated by the international audience.

The song “Naatu Naatu” went viral and went on to win the Best Original Song at the Oscars and the Golden Globe awards.

Regarding how things have changed for Indian movies internationally, Ashwin to ET Canada, “I think things definitely changed. We planned (to release the glimpse of “Kalki 2898 AD”) last year. We wanted to do this Comic-Con launch last year. It was something that we were getting into the pipeline and trying to figure out. But suddenly, in the middle of that, “RRR” happened, the Oscars happened and the world opened up. It made life a lot easier for us. We might have still come to Comic-Con, but we don’t know how much awareness people would have had compared to what they have now thanks to what happened at the Oscars.”

Along with Haasan and Prabhas, “Kalki 2898 AD” stars top Indian actors Amitabh Bachchan (“Brahmastra,” “Badla” and “Pink”) and Deepika Padukone (“Pathaan,” “Padmaavat” and “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”) in the lead roles.

“Kalki 2898 AD” will hit the screens in 2024 in several languages, including English and Hindi.