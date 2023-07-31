Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens has died at age 70 after a private battle with cancer.

The star passed away on Sunday night, with the sad news being revealed on social media Monday.

A quote from Reubens read, “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.

“I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

The caption confirmed, “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness.

“Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Reubens’ career as an improvisational comedian and stage actor began in the 1970s when he joined the Los Angeles troupe The Groundlings.

He then became the star of “The Pee-wee Herman Show” in 1980 after developing the character for years.

In 1985, Reubens starred in the Tim Burton-directed feature film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”, as well as 1988’s “Big Top Pee-wee”.

He also starred on “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” for five seasons from 1986, among other projects.

Reubens’ life and career were not without controversy, however. In 1991, he faced charges of public masturbation when he was allegedly caught in the act at a movie theater in Sarasota, Florida.

A decade later, in 2001, he was charged with possessing child pornography. He resolved the latter case by reaching a settlement, which resulted in three years of probation and his registration as a sex offender during this period, as reported by the Associated Press.

Those run-ins with the law would stain his career, but ultimately not derail it.

Reubens won critics over with his turn as a hair-salon operator and dope dealer in 2001’s “Blow”, alongside Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz. He’d go on to land roles in several other film and TV projects over the years, including “Gotham”, “What We Do In The Shadows” and “30 Rock”.

In 2016, Reubens co-wrote and starred in the Judd Apatow-produced Netflix original film “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday”, which saw him reprise his role as Pee-wee Herman.