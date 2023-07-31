Click to share this via email

Kate Beckinsale got her bunny ears on.

Last week, the “Underworld” star turned 50-years-old, and over the weekend she celebrated in style, getting dress up as a Playboy Bunny.

The actress posted photos from the celebration, alongside Nina Kate and Gabs Morpeth, also dressed in the bunny costumes.

“Happy bunny birthday, my birthday twin @olivergliese 💕💕 🐰🐇🐰🐩😿,” she wrote in the caption, referring to Adam Lambert’s boyfriend Oliver Gliese.

On the day of her birthday, July 26, Beckinsale shared a heartfelt message marking the occasion.

“I tell you what,” she wrote, “Getting old is f**king great.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the most magical day full of joy and love and dear dear friends and the odd bird (not me but also me),” Beckinsale continued.