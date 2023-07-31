Tributes have been pouring in around the world after it was revealed that Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens had died at age 70.

The star passed away on Sunday night after a private battle with cancer.

Justin Theroux, Cher, Judd Apatow and Jimmy Kimmel were among an array of celebs paying tribute to Reubens after the sad news was revealed on Monday.

Kimmel wrote, “Paul Reubens was like no one else – a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time. He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him.”

Theroux shared: “What a wonderful and hilarious talent, actor and man,” alongside a broken heart emoji.

Apatow said it was “devastating news” and reminisced about getting to work with Reubens over the years.

Cher wrote:

Goodbye Paul Goodnight sweet prince

May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. Hamlet

Paul Reubens was a gifted performer and a nice person. He brought so much joy to people over the years as Pee Wee, my sister and I loved that character. I was privileged to work with him in a film and he was as great in real life as he was on screen. Tough news here. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) July 31, 2023

Reubens’ Instagram account confirmed he’d died with a heartfelt post on Monday.

Alongside a statement, a quote from the comedian read: “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years.

“I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Reubens starred in multiple Pee-wee Herman-related shows and movies over the years, but his decades-long career was not without controversy.

He faced charges of public masturbation when he was allegedly caught in the act at a movie theatre in Sarasota, Florida, in 1991, before being charged with possessing child pornography in 2001.

He resolved the latter case by reaching a settlement, which resulted in three years of probation and his registration as a sex offender during this period, as reported by the Associated Press.