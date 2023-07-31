Jeremy Renner stepped out — without a little extra support.

On Saturday, the “Rennervations” star attended Kate Beckinsale’s 50th birthday party. Missing was Renner’s cane, which he has been spotted using for support since making his return to the public eye after a snowplow accident that almost took his life.

In pics, the 52-year-old “Avengers” star is seen walking into Beckinsale’s birthday party full of smiles with his friend, Casey Affleck. For the occasion, Renner wore white pants, a light blue shirt and a denim jacket.

Jeremy Renner and Casey Affleck are seen attending Kate Beckinsale’s 50th birthday party at Limitless on July 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty)

In May, the “Mayor of Kingstown” star was seen spending time with his friend, Rachael Leigh Cook, in Studio City, California. At the time, Renner was still relying on his cane for support, as Cook held his hand while they crossed the street.

Renner’s latest outings prove remarkable progress since the New Year’s Day accident near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada, that saw him crushed by a snowcat while attempting to stop the machine from rolling over his nephew. In the process, Renner was crushed by the machine and suffered over 30 broken bones.

In the months that followed, Renner has documented his healing progress via social media. The actor has shared his workouts and even special words of encouragement from his daughter, Ava, that have kept him going. Three months after the tragedy, Renner walked his first red carpet for the premiere of his show, “Rennervations”.

At the time, the actor shared his motivations for recovery with ET.

Jeremy Renner at the premiere of “Rennervations” held at Westwood Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“The only scary part of it for me was the accident and then [the possibility of] postponing the show, ’cause I worked so dang hard to get it to come out in the timely manner that it was gonna come,” Renner explained with a laugh. “It was a bit frustrating telling Disney, ‘I’m gonna be fine. Don’t worry about it. I’ll be standing, I’ll be walking that carpet, don’t you worry about it. I’ll do it. Don’t push it till next year,’ the whole thing.”

He added, “A lot of my recovery was based on this show and setting the intention for me to be upright and walking and out of the bed for this show. And obviously for my daughter. [My recovery] affected so many people, my family, my friends, and the show is a great representation of that.”

Renner explained that “the work was making sure that it was gonna come out on time.”

“And here I am,” he added, proudly. “I’m standing and making it happen, so here we go. I’m very excited about it.”

