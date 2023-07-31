Cardi B may be facing legal trouble.

On Monday, Variety confirmed the Las Vegas police have opened a battery investigation after the rapper threw a microphone into the crowd at a concert on Saturday.

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the LVMPD stated. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

No arrests or citations have yet been made.

The incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media, showed Cardi B throwing the microphone from the stage in apparent retaliation after an audience member appeared to throw some kind of liquid at her.

The next day, a woman filed a police report about the incident, alleging that she was struck when Cardi hurled the mic.

It wasn’t the only instance of Cardi throwing a microphone into during a performance.

A video from that concert showed the rapper seemingly getting annoyed with the DJ, and finally throwing her mic in his direction after finishing a song.