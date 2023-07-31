Meta CEO and Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg took time off from managing his social media empire to get a dose of some good ole’ Taylor Swift.

Unfortunately, it probably wasn’t the most relaxing getaway for him, as he was accompanying his three daughters and their friend on the sold-out stadium show in Santa Clara at Levi’s Stadium on Friday.

The billionaire, 39, had his private box for the show, ensuring he could answer emails and watch his kids while the Swift spectacle went on. On top of getting the luxury seats, Zuckerberg accessorized for the occasion, bedazzling his eye with a heart, referencing the “Speak Now” singer’s 2019 album cover, Lover.

Sharing a Story to his Instagram, the tech CEO could also be seen rocking a Swiftie friendship bracelet, joining the ranks of Jennifer Garner and Gigi Hadid, two other stars who wore the popular fan motif to their respective concerts.

Being the busy bee and billionaire business owner he is, Zuckerberg couldn’t keep his eyes off his phone, scanning some emails before he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, 38, and their daughters – Maxima, 8, August, 5 and Aurelia, 4 months – zoomed off to watch Swift’s 44-song setlist.

Mark Zuckerberg at Eras Tour — Photo: @zuck/Instagram Story

“Checking 13 emails on the way to the concert,” he wrote alongside the snap.

Swift kicks off her 6-night leg in L.A. at the SoFi Stadium on August 6, sure to attract many more notable faces and names.