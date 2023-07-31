Things are about to freeze up on the second season of Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”.

The reality competition series has enlisted a new group of all-star celebrity recruits for season 2 — announced today — “to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,” as per the official synopsis.

“This time around, the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture,” the summary continues. “They will face the ice breaker drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They will attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters. There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of ‘no guts, no glory’ – and no glam.”

The troop of household names ensiled for season 2 — who come from all genres and walks of life — “will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and new agent, Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives,” Fox outlines.

The only way for the 14 recruits to leave “is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS.”

Meet the 14 celebrity recruits joining the Special Forces:

Dez Bryant

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: Dez Bryant. — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Tyler Cameron

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: Tyler Cameron. — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Savannah Chrisley

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: Savannah Chrisley. — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Blac Chyna

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: Blac Chyna. — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Brian Austin Green

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: Brian Austin Green. — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Robert Horry

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: Robert Horry. — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Erin Jackson

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: Erin Jackson — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Bode Miller

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: Bode Miller. — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Jack Osbourne

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: Jack Osbourne. — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Tara Reid

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: Tara Reid. — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Kelly Rizzo

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: Kelly Rizzo. — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Tom Sandoval

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: Tom Sandoval. — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

JoJo Siwa

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: JoJo Siwa. — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Nick Viall

‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2: Nick Viall. — PHOTO: PETE DADDS / FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

“Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” is the ultimate test of physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing these celebrities’ deepest and truest character.

Tune in to “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” season 2 — premiering Monday, September 25 on Fox — to see who will quit and who will survive.