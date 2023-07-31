Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez at sea.

Over the weekend, the “Only Murders in the Building” star shared photos on her Instagram Story from her day out on a boat with her friends.

In the pics, Gomez showed off the pink bikini she wore for the beautiful summer day.

Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

She wore the bikini under blue denim overalls, while posing by herself and with two friends.

Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

In another photo, Gomez completed the look with a white headband.

Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Earlier this month, Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday in style, throwing a big party with guests like Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton.

Gomez also had a special birthday screening of “Barbie” to make it an even more special day.