Selena Gomez at sea.

Over the weekend, the “Only Murders in the Building” star shared photos on her Instagram Story from her day out on a boat with her friends.

In the pics, Gomez showed off the pink bikini she wore for the beautiful summer day.

Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram
She wore the bikini under blue denim overalls, while posing by herself and with two friends.

Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram
In another photo, Gomez completed the look with a white headband.

Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram
Earlier this month, Gomez celebrated her 31st birthday in style, throwing a big party with guests like Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton.

Gomez also had a special birthday screening of “Barbie” to make it an even more special day.