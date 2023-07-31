Bebe Rexha has officially ended things with her boyfriend of three years.

On Saturday night, the 33-year-old pop star broke down in tears onstage while performing a concert in London, confirming her split from Keyan Safyarion, The Daily Mail reported.

Earlier this month, Rexha shared a screenshot of a text from her ex, who had fat-shamed her, writing, “You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok?”

Before performing her son “Atmosphere” at the concert on Saturday, Rexha addressed told the audience, “I just went through a break-up so I might get a little emotional and you need to help me.”

Later during the show, Rexha began crying after seeing fans’ signs reading, “You are enough.”

She laughed it off, saying, “You really are trying to make a b***h cry.”

Rexha also told fans that after the show she would be partying it up at a local nightclub.

“I am going to be at Heaven tonight partying and looking for a new boyfriend,” she said. “I don’t know why I would look for a new boyfriend in a gay club but you know…fluid?”