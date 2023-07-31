Jamie Lynn Spears has let her daughters join the legacy of Pacific Coast Academy.

Millennials everywhere nearly fainted when it was announced a “Zoey 101” film would be released to Paramount+ this year, and besides featuring most of the cast from the popular Nickelodeon series, Spears, 32, ensured her kids could join in on the fun.

The actress’ 5-year-old daughter, Ivey Joan and her 15-year-old daughter, Maddie, made their cameo 15 years since the show first hit the airwaves in 2005 when Spears was only 15 as she stepped into PCA as Zoey.

Maddie and Ivey Watson In ‘Zoey 102’ — Photo: Paramount+

Speaking with ET earlier this month, the mom of two said raved about her daughters being involved in the film, saying: “Having my two girls be a part of this film and get to make their little debut cameo, if you will, it was so special because they got to do it together. And also, my daughter’s friend got to do it with her, who’s like another child to me.”

“Just seeing those two worlds collide, it was a really proud moment for me as a mom,” Spears continued. “[Maddie] told me she liked what she saw — the set and saw the production and what it was.”

Spears welcomed Maddie in 2008 with her ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge, which halted the hit series’ production. Ten years later, she brought Ivey into the world with her husband, Jamie Watson.