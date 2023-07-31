Suzanne Somers is giving an update on her health. In an exclusive statement to ET, the Three’s Company star addressed recently battling cancer again.

“I have been living with cancer since my 20’s. And every time that little f***** pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me,” her statement reads. “It’s a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that’s dreaded, ‘It’s back’ you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I’m very tough.”

The 76-year-old actress credited her husband, Alan Hamel, and her children for their support as she has dealt with the disease throughout her life.

“My cancer is a disease that affected my whole family and once it hit me in my 20’s, Alan and I got even closer and every moment of every day was precious. We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years. That’s the big upside of my cancer,” she says. “My son refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent. And my incredible family has been unbelievably supportive every step of the way.”

The Step by Step actress has been public about her health issues. In her thirties, the actress battled skin cancer, before fighting breast cancer in her fifties after being diagnosed in 2000. Following her cancer diagnosis, the A New Way to Age author took on a chemical-free and organic lifestyle. Which she says the doctors believe have saved his life thus far.

“My doctors said that if I didn’t lead a chemical free life, supported by bio- identical hormones, I would not likely be here today,” she added. “I am so grateful to all my fans for all the loving wishes. That means so much to me. God Bless America.”

In a new interview with Page Six, Hamel shared that his wife recently overcame cancer again.

“She has now dealt with her cancer once again,” he told the site. “On June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward.”

Hamel noted that his wife’s latest diagnosis put a pause on their weekly Facebook show and other possible work ventures.

“We decided to put work on the back burner for now and focus on her health,” Hamel said.

In 2017, Sommers gave ET a look inside of her Malibu home and dished on the wellness tips and tricks she uses to lead a healthy lifestyle, including taking her vitamins and supplements daily.

“[I take] maybe 60 vitamins a day,” Somers revealed. “You know, I’m in optimal health, so whatever it takes.”

While she leans on vitamins, Somers does not turn to a medicine cabinet.

“I don’t take any drugs at all, nothing… I don’t have a medicine cabinet. Neither of us do,” she said of her and Alan. “I don’t say that I’m doing it the right way, but there are two ways to do this whole thing about health and aging, so I’m doing it that way.”

