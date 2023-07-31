Click to share this via email

It appears the maker behind a Blink-182 T-shirt has been out of the loop on the rock band’s current members.

On Sunday, the band’s bassist and co-lead vocalist, Mark Hoppus took to Instagram to poke fun at the graphic T-shirt, which doesn’t appear to be officially licensed merchandise given its multiple mistakes.

Hoppus uploaded a pic of the tour T-shirt which excludes the band’s guitarist/vocalist, Tom DeLonge from the featured photo of the band, and instead includes former singer/guitarist, Matt Skiba, alongside Hoppus and drummer, Travis Barker.

Skiba, born Matthew Thomas Skiba, served as Blink-182’s guitarist and co-lead vocalist from 2015 to 2022. Following his departure, DeLonge rejoined the band.

The T-shirt, promoting Blink-182’s 2023 spring–summer tour also spells two cities wrong, including Toronto.

On the shirt, the May 11 tour stop is listed in “Totonto, ON” whereas Toronto’s second show on May 15 is spelled correctly. Elsewhere, Baltimore is spelled “Baltomire.”

Hoppus poked fun at the shirt in the caption, writing, “hell yeah,” prompting Barker and the band’s official account to comment on the post.

Barker hilarious hopped on the “Barbie” trend, simply sharing a GIF of Ryan Gosling as Ken saying, “so cool” and Blink-182 dropped the monocle inspection face emoji.