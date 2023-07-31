As the summer rays beam down, it’s time to put those clunky winter boots aside and step into the season of style with the freshest summer shoes.

Keep the summer season going with the ever-stylish, always-on-trend classic white sneakers. These babies have been waltzing through fashion history for decades, and guess what? They’re here to stay.

We’re here to help you get your shopping groove on with the trusty help of the hottest finds on Amazon Canada! ET Canada has scoured the web, and we found some absolute gems. From the trendiest kicks that’ll make you the talk of the town to the comfiest pairs that’ll turn any stroll into a runway walk, it’s all here, waiting for you to grab them.

PUMA Womens Carina Sneaker — Photo: Amazon

PUMA always succeeds in being a consistent trendsetter in the realm of simple and classic style, especially when it comes to shoes. Snag these sweet kicks for $84.

Skechers Women’s D’Lites — Photo: Amazon

Skechers have left their stylish and comfy mark on the shoe market for 30 years. The D’Lites are great for a bold and simple athleisure look and you can snag them in white for $59.

Guess Womens Loven Sneaker — Photo: Amazon

These shoes are dripping in an enticing luxury look with gold accents and a classic Guess decorative approach to comfortability. You can snag the Lovens for $60, 25% off their normal price of $84.

Keds Women’s Ace Leather — Photo: Amazon

The Keds Ace Leather Sneaker provides a more demure and chic look to summer footwear, perfect for any summer strut. Prices range from $78 to $99, depending on the size.

Adidas — Photo: Amazon

Literally, nothing screams crisp, cool and classic like the streetwear appeal of the adidas sneaker, and these Stan Smith kicks offer a bold green accented touch. Prices on these babies range from $115 to $130, depending on the size.

Reebok Womens Princess Sneaker — Photo: Amazon

Feel like a princess without needing to rock a tiara! The Reebok Princess sneaker is a must-have in any shoe lovers closet with its stylish structure and form, it’ll make you feel like a beauty without having to put on some heels.

The Princess Sneaker costs $72 to $98, depending on the size.

adidas Womens Grand Court 2.0 Shoes — Photo: Amazon

As previously stated, you can always go right with Adidas, and this stunning pair of simple and chic shoes will become a mainstay in your shoe collection with its elegant floral threading. The Adidas Grand Court 2.0 shoes can be yours at $94.

Tommy Hilfiger Womens Two Sneaker — Photo: Amazon

Another consistently classy kick is the Tommy Hilfiger sneaker. At $80, the iconic blue, red and white accent can join your summer shoe collection.

CLOUDAIR Women’s Vesta Casual Fashion Sneaker — Photo: Amazon

The CLOUDAIR Vesta Sneaker will make you feel like you’re walking on clouds with its breathable and comfortable knitted material while retaining an edgy look. It can join your shoe closet at $77.

Lacoste Womens Hydez Sneaker — Photo: Amazon

The Lacoste Hydez Sneaker can literally go with every style: dressy, street, whatever it is, it’s the most sweetly well-rounded and stylish shoe. It’s available on Amazon Canada for $129.

Steve Madden Womens Possession Sneaker — Photo: Amazon

The Steve Madden Possession Sneaker keeps the label’s representation of stunning and fresh fashion alive. They’re currently on Amazon Canada for $109.

Fila Women’s Fulcrum 3 Sneaker — Photo: Amazon

Fila’s are great for the always-on-trend smart street style look, and these beauties are currently going for $93-$205, depending on the size.

Converse Womens Women’s Chuck Taylor All Star — Photo: Amazon

You can’t make a list of the perfect white sneakers for the summer without including the ever-classic Converse Chuck Taylors. Finally, give in and join the club by getting your pair on Amazon Canada at $104-$125, depending on the size.