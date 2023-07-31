Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating her dad’s birthday with a sweet throwback photo.

The author, who is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s oldest child, took to Instagram on Sunday in honour of the “FUBAR” actor turning 76.

“Happy birthday daddy @schwarzenegger. We love you!” Katherine, 33, captioned an old photo of the two embracing.

Arnold’s birthday comes one week after Katherine celebrated her “sweet sissy,” Christina Schwarzenegger — Arnold’s second-oldest child — who turned 32 on July 23.

The retired bodybuilder and father of five is also a dad to sons Patrick Schwarzenegger, 29, Christopher Schwarzenegger, 25, and Joseph Baena, 25.

In May, Arnold opened up about how “nice” it’s been to see his kids having kids themselves.

“You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It’s fantastic. It’s really great,” he told People of watching Katherine become a mother, before sharing how much he enjoys spending time with his grandchildren.

“I just love when she [Katherine] comes over to my house or when I go over there,” he continued, noting: “But most of the time she comes to my house because I have all the animals. The grandchildren love the animals. I have a pig so now they want to come over there and feed the pig all the time, hang out with the little pig.

“It’s really fun to watch and hang out with her now,” he added, “and to see the way she’ll react to the kids because she is so great with them.”