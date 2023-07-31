Following Sinéad O’Connor’s death, her 2021 memoir Rememberings has soared to the top of the bestseller lists.

Last Wednesday, the beloved pop star was found “unresponsive” at her London home. She was 56.

In Rememberings, O’Connor recounted the story of her controversial and celebrated career from her point of view. The Irish singer rose to fame in the late 1980s and ’90s with several gold records, and jumped to stardom after covering Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” — perhaps her best known hit single.

In 1992, the musician’s career quickly fell apart after she protested on “Saturday Night Live”, in which she tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II while staring directly into a camera.

However, O’Connor felt otherwise.

“I feel that having a No. 1 record derailed my career,” she wrote in the book, “and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track.”

Elsewhere in the memoir, O’Connor looks back at her life before fame, beginning with her troubled childhood as she grew up in a dysfunctional home in Dublin with her abusive family. She escaped into music after discovering Bob Dylan from her older brother, then made her way to local Irish bands. O’Connor went on to wrap her first album while eight months pregnant.

O’Connor’s life story was also recounted recently in Katheryn Ferguson’s 2022 documentary “Nothing Compares”, which is currently available to stream on Hulu.