Angus Cloud, famous for his role as Fezco on HBO’s “Euphoria”, died at the age of 25 on Monday.

The actor’s family confirmed his death in a statement to ET. Cloud died at his family’s home in Oakland, per TMZ, who was first to report the news.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the family told ET. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

READ MORE: Angus Cloud Admits He’s Bothered By Comparisons To His ‘Euphoria’ Character

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” Cloud’s family continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone,” the family concluded before asking “for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

READ MORE: ‘Euphoria’ Cast On The Season 2 Finale: ‘It Feels Like The End Of Days’

While Cloud’s family did not provide any further details about his death, they seem to suggest that his passing is linked to the struggle he had coping with his father’s death.

A spokesperson for HBO also released a statement on behalf of the network: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

Cloud starred as Fezco in “Euphoria” — his breakout role — from 2019 to 2022.

His other credits include films like “The Line”, “North Hollywood”, plus music video appearances for artists including Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD. Cloud was a rising actor and has two projects that have yet to come out.