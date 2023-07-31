Click to share this via email

Remembrances are pouring in for Angus Cloud.

On Monday, TMZ broke the devastating news that the “Euphoria” star has died at age 25.

On social media, reactions from all over the world began to pour in for the fan-favourite character on the hit HBO series, including many celebrities like Cloud’s “Euphoria” coworkers Javon Walton and Drake — one of the show’s executive producers — who described Cloud as a “good soul.”

Others praised Cloud for his talent and noted that he was taken “too soon.”

READ MORE: Angus Cloud, ‘Euphoria’ Star, Dead At 25

Photo: Instagram/ @ChampagnePapi

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

In a since-deleted Instagram Story obtained from Page Six, “The White Lotus” star Lukas Gage shared a memory with Cloud.

Photo: Instagram/ @LukasGage/ Page Six

Sydney Martin, Cloud’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, shared nothing but several broken heart emojis.

Photo: Instagram/ @TheSydneyMartin

READ MORE: Angus Cloud Admits He’s Bothered By Comparisons To His ‘Euphoria’ Character

Model, Jordyn Woods, took to her Instagram Story to share an “art piece” Cloud made for her on a water bottle, which she’ll “keep forever.”

Photo: Instagram/ @JordynWoods

“Such a rare soul.. instantly friends from meeting when we did this event together,” Woods continued. “You will be missed.”

Photo: Instagram/ @JordynWoods

Actress, Jennifer Love Hewitt shared her reaction to a news headline announcing Cloud’s death, captioning a screenshot of the story, “oh my,” next to a broken heart emoji.