Remembrances are pouring in for Angus Cloud.

On Monday, TMZ broke the devastating news that the “Euphoria” star has died at age 25.

On social media, reactions from all over the world began to pour in for the fan-favourite character on the hit HBO series, including many celebrities like Cloud’s “Euphoria” coworkers Javon Walton and Drake — one of the show’s executive producers — who described Cloud as a “good soul.”

Others praised Cloud for his talent and noted that he was taken “too soon.”

Photo: Instagram/ @ChampagnePapi
In a since-deleted Instagram Story obtained from Page Six, “The White Lotus” star Lukas Gage shared a memory with Cloud.

Photo: Instagram/ @LukasGage/ Page Six
Sydney Martin, Cloud’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, shared nothing but several broken heart emojis.

Photo: Instagram/ @TheSydneyMartin
Model, Jordyn Woods, took to her Instagram Story to share an “art piece” Cloud made for her on a water bottle, which she’ll “keep forever.”

Photo: Instagram/ @JordynWoods
“Such a rare soul.. instantly friends from meeting when we did this event together,” Woods continued. “You will be missed.”

Photo: Instagram/ @JordynWoods
Actress, Jennifer Love Hewitt shared her reaction to a news headline announcing Cloud’s death, captioning a screenshot of the story, “oh my,” next to a broken heart emoji.

Photo: Instagram/ @JenniferLoveHewitt
