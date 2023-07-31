Jennifer Lopez is sharing details about her 54th birthday party, which she says was hosted by her husband Ben Affleck.

In the actress’ latest On The JLo newsletter — her fan subscription website where she shares exclusive news and content — Lopez thanked her subscribers “for the birthday love” before providing a “lil peek” into her party.

“Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there,” she revealed. “It was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

“I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I’m extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with,” she continued. “Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always!!!”

Lopez and Affleck have five kids combined. The actress is a mom to 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, while Affleck is a dad to Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

In addition to the photos Lopez shared on her Instagram account last week, she shared exclusive pics from her camera roll with her subscribers, including some of her cuddling up to Affleck, a few of Lopez lounging in a pool float as she soaked up the sun with her friends, and a snapshot of her birthday set-up on a private plane, which featured an assortment of desserts, a beautiful white orchid and a happy birthday balloon.

In her newsletter, titled “This Is Me…Now: Birthday Edition”, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer added that she’s “always liked having my birthday in July!

“The weather is warm and balmy and the mood is more relaxed,” she wrote.

Lopez celebrated turning 54 on July 24.