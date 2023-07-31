As Jennifer Aniston continues to mourn the loss of her father, who passed away last November, she’s been leaning on her ex-husband Justin Theroux for support.

According to Daily Mail, the actress has found comfort in a “tight-knit support system” that includes some of her father, John Aniston’s former “Days of Our Lives” co-stars and Theroux, who’s reportedly been calling Jennifer almost every day to console her.

Despite their 2017 split after two years of marriage, Jen and Theroux have maintained a close relationship.

Though the “Friends” alum, 54, was estranged from her father for years, she was on good terms with him at the time of his death.

“Jennifer has sent [John’s] friends gifts and called them and remember their birthdays and been a real sweetie,” an insider told the outlet. “She has been incredibly generous and has had his friends up to her house for parties to talk about the good old days with John.”

John passed away on November 11, 2022 at age 89, leaving Jennifer — his eldest child — deeply grief-stricken. The “Days of Our Lives” star also left behind his son — Jen’s younger brother Alex, 34.