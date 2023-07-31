Click to share this via email

Vanessa Williams has no intentions on reconstructing or repairing parts of her body.

“No, no, no, no, no, not yet,” the actress, 60, recently told Page Six Style when asked if she has any plans to get plastic surgery or fillers.

When it comes to cosmetic procedures, the “Dance With Me” star stops at “good Botox,” as she previously discussed her love of the wrinkle-reducing treatment last year.

“I don’t do fillers,” she told the outlet at the Broadway opening of The Cottage, adding that undergoing actual surgery is the “very last thing” she’d try.

However, Williams is open to trying non-invasive treatments.

“The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening, is incredible,” she explained. “And there’s a machine for anything.

“I just got a microcurrent thing for your neck, it was called Forma and it’s like a total package facial,” she added.

Since turning 60 earlier this year, Williams decided to prioritize her overall fitness and wellness.

“It was like my goal,” she told Page Six. “I turned 60 in March and I’m like, ‘Damn it. I’m going to get in shape. I’m going to eat right. I’m going to work my a*s off.’

“I kickbox every other day, I weightlift every other day beside that,” she shared her workout routine. “And I’m just loving life.”

Williams is also keeping busy in her professional life.

The Tony nominee recently joined a team of producers for “A Wonderful World”, an upcoming bio-musical about jazz legend Louis Armstrong, set to premiere later this year in Armstrong’s birthplace — New Orleans — with hopes to move to Broadway.

Last year, while speaking about cosmetic procedures, Williams told The Post: “I don’t want to look like somebody else.”