Angus Cloud‘s loved ones are continuing to mourn his tragic death. The “Euphoria” star, who played the role of Fezco on the drama, died on July 31, his family previously confirmed to ET. He was 25.

Cloud’s co-stars and friends took to social media to honor the late actor, including model Sydney Martin, who was Cloud’s rumoured on-off girlfriend. Martin made a brief cameo on season 2 of “Euphoria”.

After Martin posted a series of broken heart emojis just as the news of Cloud’s death broke on Monday, she later took the time to share some photos of Cloud as well as personal videos of them together.

“My heart is so broken,” Martin wrote on her Instagram Story photo of Cloud. “I love you forever.”

She added a heart emoji and an angel wing emoji.

She also shared a video of Cloud smoking and wearing a furry hat with her smiling in the background, writing, “A song he loved.”

Martin also posted a series of photos of herself and Cloud cuddling up together, kissing, and holding hands.

She also shared some graffiti artwork seemingly done by Cloud, which showed a Christmas tree with the message: “Merry X-Mas I love you – Angus 2021.”

Martin commented on the photo, “I will never let the world forget you. Bless bless 1 love.”

A source close to Cloud’s family previously told ET the late actor “had been battling severe suicidal thoughts” ahead of his death on Monday.

“Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father to rest,” the source said. “Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief.”

While Cloud’s family didn’t share his cause of death, they noted, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone,” the statement concluded. “We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

TMZ, who was first to publish the news of Cloud’s death, reported that the Oakland Police Department and Fire Department responded to a 911 call made around 11:30 a.m. by the actor’s mother.

She reported a “possible overdose” and said her son did not have a pulse, according to the outlet. The outlet additionally reported that Cloud was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

