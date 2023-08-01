Click to share this via email

Tori Kelly is reportedly at home recovering after recently being hospitalized with blood clots.

Sources told TMZ that the singer was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday.

The site stated doctors were still unsure as to what caused the blood clots in Kelly’s legs and lungs.

However, they added that “she’s feeling better” for now and will continue to have regular checkups.

TMZ had previously reported that the former “American Idol” star was taken to hospital on July 23 after passing out while at dinner with friends in downtown L.A.

Kelly was said to have been “in and out of consciousness while in the hospital,” according to the publication.

The musician shared an update with fans on social media last week, as did her husband André Murillo. The pair tied the knot in 2018.