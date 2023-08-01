Offset is setting the record straight.

Appearing this week on the “Way Up with Yee” podcast, the Migos rapper confirmed that despite what he said in an Instagram Story post in June, Cardi B did not cheat on him.

“That’s my wife. I love her to death,” he said, explaining that he and his wife had been “going back and forth” arguing with each other.

He added that “if you got a New York woman, you know she’s a pitbull at the mouth.”

Offset then explained that that he posted the allegation on his Instagram Story mostly because he had been drunk on Casamigos Tequila.

“We crazy for each other,” Offset said of Cardi.

The Migos rapper also admitted that his past mistakes continue to haunt their relationship.

Back in June, Offset had written in an Instagram Story post that Cardi had cheated on him, an accusation that quickly went viral, though he had quickly deleted the post.

“At the end of the day, them people don’t be really knowing what’s going on with us for real. They always attacking. Like, it’ll be straight lies or something. It’ll just be attacking,” he said of people who spread the claim online.

The rapper did admit that he often has a hard time with people bringing up his own past behaviour whenever there is an issue involving Cardi.

“To be honest, I hate the fact that every time she has an issue with somebody else, they bringing me up and my past up. My past be covering up everything I done did. All this time I ain’t did nothing,” Offset said.