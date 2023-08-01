Angus Cloud’s “Euphoria” co-star, Javon Walton, has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late on-screen brother.

Walton, 17 — who starred in the show as Ashtray alongside his on-screen older sibling, Cloud’s Fezco — took to social media to share some photos of the pair.

He shared one snap of them cuddling, alongside the caption: “rest easy brother❤️🕊️”

Walton posted another photo on his Instagram Story, writing: “Forever family” and a heart emoji.

Credit: Instagram/Javon Walton

The message came after Cloud’s family confirmed the heartbreaking news that the actor had passed away at age just 25 in a statement to ET.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the Cloud family statement read. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement continued. “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”