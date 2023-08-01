This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie", left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer".

Warner Bros. U.S. has deleted “Barbenheimer” tweets after being criticized by Warner Bros. Japan.

The Japan studio branch shared a statement after the studio’s U.S. Twitter account replied to a fictional poster showing “Oppenheimer” actor Cillian Murphy carrying “Barbie” actress Margot Robbie on his shoulder, while nuclear flames were seen in the background, Deadline reported.

The account wrote, “It’s going to be a summer to remember.”

The Warner Bros. Film Group have since told Deadline in a statement: “Warner Brothers regrets its recent insensitive social media engagement. The studio offers a sincere apology.”

The tweets appear to have been deleted.

The comments came after Warner Bros. Japan said in a statement, translated by Deadline, “We consider it extremely regrettable that the official account of the American headquarters for the movie ‘Barbie’ reacted to the social media postings of ‘Barbenheimer’ fans.

“We take this situation very seriously. We are asking the U.S. headquarters to take appropriate action. We apologize to those who were offended by this series of inconsiderate reactions. Warner Bros Japan.”

“Oppenheimer” features a star-studded cast including Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and more.

It tells the story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the first atomic bombs that were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Many social media users also criticized the U.S. studio’s posts, before they were deleted.