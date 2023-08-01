Judi Dench is opening up about her impaired vision.

In an interview with the Mirror, the 88-year-0ld actress talked about her experience dealing with her eyesight getting worse, while saying she isn’t planning on retirement just yet.

“I mean I can’t see on a film set any more,” she said. “And I can’t see to read. So I can’t see much. But you know you just deal with it. Get on. It’s difficult for me if I have any length of a part. I haven’t yet found a way. Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script. But I have a photographic memory.”

In 2012, Dench was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration, an eye disease causes blurring of the central vision.

“It’s the most terrible shock to the system,” Dench added. “Ghastly. It’s terrible to be so dependent on people.”

A few years ago, Dench was forced to give up driving due to her vision issues.

The actress has spoken in the past about her eyesight issues, saying in conversation at the Vision Foundation in 2021, “You find a way of just getting about and getting over the things that you find very difficult. I’ve had to find another way of learning lines and things, which is having great friends of mine repeat them to me over and over and over again. So I have to learn through repetition, and I just hope that people won’t notice too much if all the lines are completely hopeless!”