Taylor Swift is doing members of her crew a solid.

According to TMZ, the singer is giving a sizeable bonus to the truck drivers who have been hauling all the equipment on her blockbuster Eras Tour.

As she heads toward her final set of shows in the U.S. for 2023, sources told TMZ that Swift has given her truckers $100,000 each as a bonus for their work.

Given that her tour has employed about 50 truck drivers in the U.S., Swift will be giving about $5 million worth in bonuses.

It is estimated that the Eras Tour has so far racked up an incredible $1 billion in sales, with many predicting it could end up the highest-grossing tour in history.

Sources told TMZ that in addition to the bonuses for the truckers, other members of the tour, including band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and more have also received a “very generous amount” for their efforts.

After playing six shows in Inglewood, Cal. through August 9, Swift will head to Mexico, Argentina and Brazil in November.

The tour will pick up again overseas in February, travelling around the world with dates scheduled through August 17, though so far no Canadian dates have yet been announced.