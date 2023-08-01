Angus Cloud headed to a party with friends on Friday, just three days before his tragic death at age 25.

The “Euphoria” star was among friends and guests celebrating rap group MacArthur Maze’s Blvck Saturday album launch, with him being seen in videos and pictures posted over the weekend.

Friends told the U.S. Sun that Cloud attended the party for “a few hours.”

His friend and the rap group’s photographer, Josh Kennedy, told the tabloid of the late star: “We grew up together. It’s been tough today. Friday, that was the last day I saw him, he came to our record release party.

“He was happy, very happy to be home. He was in Ireland for a while, we spoke about his dad recently, he was sad about it, but he seemed to be doing okay.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Cloud — who played Fezco on “Euphoria” — since his family revealed the heartbreaking news on Monday.

They said in a statement to ET: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence,” the statement continued. “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.