Warning: Spoilers for Charity Lawson’s hometowns episode of “The Bachelorette” (season 20, episode 6).

Charity Lawson is questioning her latest decision. On Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelorette”, the child and family therapist traveled to four hometowns, after which she made the shocking decision to end things with one of her early frontrunners.

The week began in Houston, Texas, where Charity traveled to meet Aaron’s family. Both Charity and Aaron were hopeful that they’d recapture the magic of their first date, and they appeared to do just that when they arrived to his family’s home.

“Everything just felt so right,” Aaron told the cameras, with Charity adding in her confessional, “This is family I would want to be in.”

After the great meeting with his family, Aaron took Charity for a picnic on a football field, where he gifted her with a letterman jacket and made her tear up by asking her to dance with him to their song.

“The leap was taken today and I really feel like I’m falling in love with you,” Aaron told her, as Charity remarked to the cameras that “the sky’s the limit” in her relationship with the software salesman.

Charity headed to Collegeville, Pennsylvania, next, where Joey showed off his skills as a tennis instructor as they played together.

Joey’s uncle Joe showed up during the date and admitted to the cameras that “something didn’t feel 100 percent with Joey” from his point of view. Joe brought up his concerns to Joey later that night, asking his nephew, “Are you portraying yourself or are you portraying someone she wants?”

Joe continued on that train of thought during his conversation with Charity, asking her if she’s seeing “the genuine Joey.” While Charity told Joe she felt “very confident” she was, from then on out Charity was questioning her relationship with the tennis pro.

Charity couldn’t hold in her emotions when she was saying goodbye to Joey, even breaking down in tears.

“Now I have my own head spinning about what does that mean? She’s crying when she’s leaving and I think they’re happy tears, she says she’s going to miss me, but then she’s not looking at me, she’s just crying,” Joey told the cameras. “Like, was that a goodbye? Is she not confident in this anymore because of tonight?”

Despite her confusion, Charity carried on, traveling to Cleveland, Ohio, to visit Xavier. Charity’s fears about Xavier reminding her of her ex were on her mind, even as the biomedical scientist took her on a knitting date.

“What if I’m in a place where I’m starting to fall in love with Xavier and he’s not there?” Charity questioned to the cameras.

However, Xavier’s parents and sister seemed to allay both of their fears, with Xavier working up the courage to tell Charity, “I’m falling in love with you.”

That reveal left Charity feeling as if Xavier “could be my husband.”

Last but not least was Dotun, who hosted Charity in Fresno, California. While the integrative medicine specialist thought his parents were out of town for the all-important day, his mom and dad surprised him by coming back from Nigeria early to meet Charity.

The meeting couldn’t have gone better, with Dotun’s mom telling the cameras, “I would embrace her if she becomes my daughter-in-law.”

The date didn’t end there, as Dotun brought Charity to a drive-in movie theater, where he played a slideshow made up of childhood pics, home videos and photos from their journey together thus far.

Charity cried in joy at the gesture, and Dotun was feeling similarly, telling the cameras, “An engagement has never felt more real than it does right now. I’m ready for this movie to have a happy ending.”

When Charity’s busy week of travel wrapped up, she told the cameras that she’s “never been this conflicted in my life.”

“The reality is I’m falling in love with four people. The one person that I say goodbye to is not going to see this coming. I can’t picture saying goodbye to one of them. I cannot,” she said. “… I’m so fearful of sending a person that could be my person home.”

Joey was worried that unlucky guy would be him, telling host Jesse Palmer ahead of the rose ceremony, “I think I truthfully am in love with her and I wish I told that to her.”

Charity Lawson during hometowns week on “The Bachelorette”. — Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Joey needn’t have worried, though, as Charity awarded roses to him, Dotun and Xavier, sending Aaron home.

“I followed my gut. I have connections with other people and they are stronger,” she told the cameras. “I probably do feel that if I had more time then I would’ve probably got there with Aaron.”

In her conversation with Aaron, Charity admitted, “I still don’t know if I’m making the right” decision.

“I hate that it wasn’t me… I can truly say that I felt feelings that I never felt before. I thank God for you,” Aaron responded, before tearfully telling the cameras in the car, “I was ready to get down on one knee. I just don’t know what I did wrong.”

Charity wasn’t sure of that either, stating in a confessional, “I’m trying to make sense of what the hell I just did. I’m falling in love with someone yet I sent them home. The more I think about it, it’s actually the most absurd s**t I’ve ever done. What if I just made the absolute wrong decision?”

Next week will bring Charity and her final three men to Fiji, where Dotun confesses to being “genuinely in love” with her and Joey says he’s “ready to get down on one knee.” Charity herself even tells one man, “I am 100 percent in love with you.”

Charity, Dotun, Joey, and Xavier on “The Bachelorette”. — Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

It’s not all happy, though, as the preview shows Charity sobbing, Xavier admitting to having lingering “doubt,” and Joey telling the leading lady, “It can be tough to be in a relationship with me.”

All of that’s nothing compared to what comes next, as a surprise visitor rocks Charity’s world.

“I can’t believe my eyes because he’s not supposed to be here,” she tells the cameras. “This is insane. What are we going to do? This is not a drill.”

Watch Charity Lawson’s journey for love on season 20 of “The Bachelorette“, which airs Mondays on ABC.

