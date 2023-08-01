There might be a “Suits” revival at some point, but executive producer Gene Klein doesn’t think Meghan Markle will be returning as Rachel Zane.

Klein chatted to TVLine after it was revealed last week that “Suits” had just set a streaming record nearly four years after it aired its ninth and final season.

The show — which began streaming on Netflix on June 17 — amassed 3.1 billion minutes viewed across Netflix and Peacock during the week of June 26 to July 2, Nielsen reported.

Klein said of a possible revival given the recent stats, “You know, I’ve mentioned to [creator/showrunner] Aaron [Korsh] that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point. But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of.”

The reporter mentioned that it might be difficult to get some of the cast back, especially Meghan Markle, to which Klein admitted, “I would assume that’s just not possible.”

Klein also spoke about possibly pitching something when the Hollywood strikes end, telling the publication: “As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show. I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend.”

“A lot of us saw each other a month or so ago because there was a ‘Suits’-themed picket at Fox one day, and a lot of the writers, some of whom didn’t know each other because people were on Seasons 1 and 2, but not the later seasons, so some of the writers were meeting for the first time. But a lot of the actors came to that as well.”