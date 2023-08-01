Cindy Crawford has recreated her iconic 1992 Super Bowl ad once again.

This time, the supermodel slipped back into a fitted white tank top and blue jean shorts for That Chick Angel’s new music video for her track “One Margarita” featuring rapper, Saucy Santana.

In the video — released today — all eyes are on Crawford as she opens the nearly four-minute clip by climbing out of a retro sports car and makes her way to a bar, where she then chugs back a Casamigos tequila cocktail from a salted-rim margarita glass.

Crawford, 57, serves major looks as her big blow out hair bounces with every step she takes while promoting the tequila brand, founded by her husband Rande Gerber and his pal George Clooney.

“Couldn’t stop laughing when I first heard this song – and had so much fun making a cameo in @thatchickangel’s music video,” Crawford captioned a hilarious clip from the video, in which she lifts herself up after That Chick Angel shoves her at the bar, making her hit the ground. “The outrageous and campy lyrics make this the kind of summer song that reminds us not to take it all so seriously. Cheers everybody.”

The music video, which shows off Crawford’s age-defying looks, saw the cover girl on her “iconic behaviour,” as InStyle perfectly summed up her cameo in the comments. The feature was the perfect nod to Crawford’s ’92 Pepsi ad which also saw her don a tank top and jean shorts while stopping at a gas station to purchase the canned pop drink.

On Monday, Crawford took to Instagram to tease the music video‘s release, writing: “Gimme a ‘rita! Video out tomorrow ;)”

The catwalk icon also recreated the same Pepsi ad in 2018, putting a modern-twist on the ad for a Super Bowl LII commercial that was narrated by Jimmy Fallon and also starred her son, Presley Walker Gerber.

In 2021, Crawford channeled her original Pepsi ad energy again in a photoshoot to raise money for cancer research, in honour of her late brother Jeff.

Check out the full music video for That Chick Angel’s “One Margarita (Saucy Remix)” in the video above.