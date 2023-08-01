Sofía Vergara is making sure her divorce is an orderly affair.

On Monday, People reported that the “Modern Family” star has filed documents with the court asking that her prenup with Joe Manganiello be enforced amid their divorce.

READ MORE: Joe Manganiello Files For Divorce From Sofia Vergara With Prenup In Place

The “Magic Mike” actor filed for divorce last week, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and had indicated that he would not contest the prenup they had signed when they married.

In her response filing, Vergara has reportedly asked that certain belongings obtained before and during the marriage also remain hers, including jewelry, earrings, artwork and “other personal effects.”

The estranged couple announced their split in a joint statement to Page Six last month, saying, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

READ MORE: Sofia Vergara Comes Home To Bouquets Of Flowers From Friends Following Joe Manganiello Divorce Filing

A source told the outlet at the time, “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Vergara and Manganiello tied the knot in 2015.

Meanwhile, the newly single Vergara was spotted last Friday in a very “Modern Family” leopard print dress while out in West Hollywood.