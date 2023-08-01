In order for Ryan Gosling to portray the perfect onscreen “Kenergy” for the “Barbie” movie, he pulled inspiration from a popular reality TV dating show — “The Bachelorette”.

Director Greta Gerwig provided an explanation for the unexpected inspo behind Gosling’s role of Ken while appearing on Monday’s episode of the “SmartLess” podcast.

“I’ve never seen ‘The Bachelor’, but Ryan Gosling — when we started talking about Ken, he said, ‘Oh, the Kens remind me of [how the contestants] on ‘The Bachelorette’ [are] when the woman isn’t around. They don’t know what to do with themselves. They’re doing, like, push-ups and they kind of are competitive with each other and if one guy wears glasses and then another guy wears glasses he’s like, no you took my thing, I’m the guy with glasses,’” Gerwig recounted of Gosling’s comparison of the show’s eligible bachelors to Ken.

READ MORE: Where To Buy Ryan Gosling’s ‘I Am Kenough’ Hoodie From ‘Barbie’ In Canada

The filmmaker — whose “Barbie” has become the highest-grossing domestic opening of any film directed by a woman — then went on to share why she knew Gosling was the right fit for the role.

“We knew we were writing the part [of Barbie] for Margot [Robbie], so in writing we cast Ryan. We wrote his name into the script. It was the thing that I was like, ‘I know,'” Gerwig recalled. “And then when we handed them the script the studio was like, ‘Oh that’s so wonderful that you know Ryan.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know Ryan. I’ve never met Ryan.’

“But you know those actors, whether they do comedy or not, they have funny rhythms in them?” the director added. “You can sort of feel that they know what’s funny? I always felt that about him.”

America Ferrera, from left, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig pose for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘Barbie’ on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. — Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

READ MORE: How ‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Got Ryan Gosling To Sing Ken Anthem

Though Gerwig had to depend on Gosling for details about “The Bachelor” franchise, she noted that she “probably would love” the show — drama and all — given that she’s such a big fan of reality TV, especially dating shows.

“I love ‘Love Is Blind,’” she revealed before gushing over her “love” for “people falling in love on television” and confessing that she’s kept up to date with Lauren and Cameron Hamilton’s post-show love story.

For more of Gerwig’s appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast — hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett — where she chats about the importance of cinema and “un-fussy filmmaking,” listen here.