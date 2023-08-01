Get ready to experience grandeur with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s Beverly Hills house.

Legend and Teigen have graciously invited AD to see their beloved family home in Beverly Hills, the video of which was posted on social media. The famous couple has moved homes before as their lives’ chapters have changed, and this time they wanted a lovely place for their children to grow up.

Jake Arnold, an AD100 designer, collaborated with John and Chrissy to match their desire for vibrant flashes of colour with his characteristic earthy palette. Together, they created a comfortable, open room with plenty of places for family time at their most recent stage of life.

“Every house we’ve ever had reflects the moment we were in in our lives, like chapters in a book,” Teigen shared. “We were attracted to this place because of its lightness and airiness. We love how open it feels, and how it’s so connected to the outdoors. We wanted to create something magical, especially for the kids.”

Legend boasts an impressive resume that includes no fewer than 12 Grammy Awards, an Oscar for best original song, an Emmy, and a Tony Award.

The couple share four children – seven-year-old Luna, five-year-old Miles, newborn Esti and their recently arrived son Wren.