One person in particular in Ice Cube’s family was very impressed with his role in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”.

The rapper spoke to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about voicing Superfly in the film, with him saying of when he became aware of the “TMNT” franchise: “I don’t know. The first time I was made aware of them, like I can’t remember that day or time, but I do remember when I did come across the concept of the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’… I’m like, ‘Man who thought of this great idea.’

“Like you got teenagers, they mutants, they ninjas and they turtles and they live in New York in the sewer, eat pizza. Like, how can they keep kids away from this franchise? You know, with all those great ingredients to attract all ages. And, you know, once my kids got to a certain age, we went to the live movie and it was all from there… Bed sheets, pajamas, pillowcases, lunch pails, action figures, the works.”

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Reveals Why He Wanted To Include Ol’ Dirty Bastard Song In ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

He said of who in his family was the most excited about the part, “My oldest son, Darrell, you know, he’s 37. So he loves the franchise. He grew up with it. And actually, when we did the pre-screening, he had to come with me, you know, just to make sure that it was dope and to get the first look at it. So he went off… he was happy that I got it.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Ice Cube couldn’t resist mentioning a fly’s favourite thing to snack on, admitting his character is someone you can “sit on some doggy mess and have a great time” with, joking: “Y’all can have a poo sandwich, you know? From the latest Chihuahua down the street. He got the best recipes for poodle poo and a Chihuahua poo.

“You know, he do it all. He eat it all,” he laughed.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Chose To Play Bebop In ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’, Says He Wishes He Could Be More Like Character But Is ‘Too Afraid’

Ice Cube stars alongside the likes of Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, John Cena, Rose Byrne, Jackie Chan, Ayo Edebiri, Natasia Demetriou and more in the flick.

Brady Noon stars as Raphael, Nicolas Cantu plays Leonardo, Micah Abbey stars as Donatello and Shamon Brown Jr. plays Michelangelo.

See what the stars of the upcoming flick told us of working with Ice Cube in the clip below.