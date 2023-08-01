Click to share this via email

Alicia Keys’ son is her biggest protector.

During a recent concert, the singer’s 8-year-old boy Genesis got up on stage to stand guard against a wave concertgoers throwing objects at shows.

Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz shared photos of their son onstage, standing at full attention, with his hands in his jacket pockets to look intimidating.

“My boy said I’m not playing no games on moms stage 😂😂😂😂 He a real serious one 😂,” Swizz wrote.

The proud dad added, “Thank you Gen we love you and your protection 😂 He didn’t care she was live on stage 😂😂😂😂.”

In the comments, fans and celebs alike weighed in, including Tracee Ellis Ross, who wrote, “This is so hilarious and also not funny at all. People have lost their minds.”

Rapper BIA added, “😭😂 he not playing bout his momma OK!!!! Just Know that!!!!”

Over the weekend, Keys shared another video of Genesis expressing his displeasure with the heart-shaped pasties she was wearing at a concert under a semi-sheer top.

“It’s cool,” Keys told her son, who responded, “So everybody can see your boobs?”

When his mom said that the audience would just be seeing the heart, he said, “I’ve never seen somebody do that.”

“Well you’re only 8,” she replied, adding, “It’s not a big deal. It’s boobs. Everyone has boobs.”

His father commented on that post, “My guy😂.”

Of course, Genesis’ concern over objects being thrown onstage at concerts has been very real in recent weeks, with artists like Harry Styles, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink and others all having items thrown at them.

In one incident, a fan threw a phone at Bebe Rexha during a performance, giving her a black eye and forcing her to get stitches.