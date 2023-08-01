Nick Jonas has released the most adorable set of pictures from the month of July. The singer-actor, a devoted spouse and parent, gave his Instagram followers a photo dump from July on Tuesday and it is all about love.

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra On How ‘Feminist’ Husband Nick Jonas Defended Her From ‘Scam Artist’ Claims

Naturally, his wife Priyanka Chopra and their young daughter Malti Marie are included in the photo dump. In a few photos, Nick and Priyanka can be seen posing in beach attire. In another, Malti Marie is playing with dad Nick. However, the family snapshot of Priyanka Chopra reclining on the beach grinning widely with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas at her side is our favourite.

Nick Jonas shared the photographs with the caption, “July was a movie.” Look at the pictures here:

Superstar Priyanka Chopra recently turned 41. Nick Jonas shared a passionate photo with her on his Instagram page to wish his stunning wife. Priyanka and Nick are seen smiling sweetly for the camera in the image.

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra wed Nick Jonas. In January 2022, they welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.