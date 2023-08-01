Keke Palmer attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Keke Palmer recently got candid on the new episode of her podcast, “Baby, this is Keke Palmer.”

Palmer discussed the Ozempic issue, her experience with her postpartum body and why she’s ready for more action parts.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Is ‘Serving You Attitude’ In The Music Video For ‘Sticky’

Keke revealed that she is ready for more action roles post-baby.

“So it’s interesting after the baby to see all the extra stuff I have to work with and how much my fear of having extra weight actually became a strength as it pertained to weight training and working out.”

As a mom, Keke doesn’t want to have unattainable demands for her appearance.

“I just had the baby and they want me to be this representation of ‘As a mom, you can blah, blah, blah!’ I specifically want to be in action. I specifically want to do certain things that would require me [to be fit], you know? So it’s like, it’s a personal choice. And so I never want to put that on anybody. And that’s big for me. Cause I know that a lot of people look at me and I represent a lot of people in different ways.”

Keke also shared her thoughts on the Ozempic craze.

“So, this is my thing with the Ozempic. It sucks… You know, I get the girls want to get into shape. But I hate that sometimes, you know, Ozempic, from my knowledge, I know it’s been made for people that have diabetes. Ever since the girls have been using it to lose weight, the folks with diabetes ain’t able to get [it], the prices have gone up.”

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy they named Leodis “Leo” Andrellton in February.