Three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers have filed a lawsuit against the singer.

The musician — who regularly embraces body positivity — is being accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, according to NBC News. ET also obtained the documents.

In the suit, Lizzo — whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson — was accused of drawing attention to one dancer’s weight gain, with the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Ron Zambrano, saying in a statement: “The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” NBC News reported.

The weight accusations allegedly came after her South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival performance, with the singer and her choreographer reportedly telling the dancer, Arianna Davis, that she seemed “less committed” to her role.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, stated this was a “thinly veiled” dig at Davis’ weight.

Davis and Crystal Williams — another one of Lizzo’s former dancers — began performing with the hitmaker after starring on her reality TV show “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” in 2021, the suit stated. They ended up being fired.

A third dancer, Noelle Rodriguez — who was said to have resigned earlier this year — began working for Lizzo the same year after performing in the “Rumors” music video.

The lawsuit also mentioned a trip to Amsterdam strip club, Bananenbar, which allegedly took place after Lizzo’s performance in the city earlier this year.

The suit mentioned that although the afterparties were not mandatory, it reportedly worked in those that attended’s favour.

Lizzo has been accused of “inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” at the club, the suit went on.

“Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women,” it added.

Despite Davis declining, Lizzo was said to have led a chant urging her to do so, despite the dancer reportedly being uncomfortable.

“Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed,” the suit continued.

Following Lizzo’s Paris show a week later, the musician reportedly invited her dancers to a club so “they would be able to learn something or be inspired by the performance,” the suit added, claiming: “What Lizzo failed to mention when inviting the dancers to this performance was that it was a nude cabaret bar.”

The plaintiffs were said to have been “shocked that Lizzo would conceal the nature of the event from them, robbing them of the choice not to participate.”

The suit also accused Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, of allegedly “sharing lewd sexual fantasies, simulating oral sex and publicly discussing the virginity of one of the plaintiffs,” NBC News added.

It’s not known if Lizzo knew about the allegations about Quigley, but the plaintiffs’ lawyer said his clients believed the singer was aware of their complaints about her.

Lizzo, Quigley and the musician’s production company are all listed as defendants in the suit.

NBC News stated that as well as the above accusations, the suit also included “religious and racial harassment [claims], false imprisonment, interference with prospective economic advantage and other allegations,” adding that not every claim was brought against each defendant.

Elsewhere in the suit, it stated Williams had spoken up in a meeting after Lizzo reportedly accused the dancers of drinking before performances.

The “Juice” star allegedly had the group do an “excruciating” 12-hour rehearsal, and according to the docs, if she wasn’t happy with the performance, dancers would be fired and sent home.

Davis was reportedly so scared she’d lose her job if she went to the bathroom that she allegedly soiled her pants, before being given a sheer outfit with no underwear to finish the performance, according to the suit.

Davis was also said to have recorded the meeting before she was fired due to her suffering an eye condition, which Lizzo was reportedly not happy about.

“Lizzo became furious, hurling expletives at the group and stated that she was going to go around the room, person-by-person until someone told Lizzo who made the recording,” the suit added.

“Ms. Quigley and Lizzo then took turns berating Ms. Davis,” the suit stated. “After castigating Ms. Davis, Lizzo fire Ms. Davis on the spot.”

Read more on the lawsuit here.

ET Canada has contacted Lizzo’s rep and her label for comment.