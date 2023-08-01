Stephen Amell is clarifying his position.

Over the weekend, the “Heels” star appeared at Galaxycon in Raleigh, and he spoke about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, sounding as though he was not supportive of the actors strike.

But now, Amell is setting out to affirm his support, indicating that his original comments were “misinterpreted.”

“Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I’m providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren’t unintentionally misinterpreted. We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record.”

He continued with a line-by-line breakdown of his original comments, explaining his current position on the labour action.

Among his points were that, about his union, “My support is unconditional and I stand with them.”

Referring to his thoughts on the strike itself, Amell explained, “What this means in full context: I understand fundamentally why we’re here. My off the cuff use of the word ‘support’ is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do.”

Finally, Amell explained, “As I said from the jump, I want to ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued. This situation reminds of the proverb, ‘the road to hell is paved with good intentions,’ which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit. However, at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union. When you see me on a picket line please don’t whip any hard fruit.”

Amell’s comments at Galaxycon, which were recorded and shared on video on social media, quickly went viral.

“I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don’t,” he said.

‘Arrow’ actor Stephen Amell says he doesn’t support the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes: “I do not support striking. I don't. I think that it's a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating.” pic.twitter.com/rMTjxYXD8n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2023

“I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on [‘Heels’], that premiered last night, I think it’s myopic,” Amell added.

The comments sparked significant backlash, as Amell was seemingly the most high-profile union member to speak out against the strike.

Many took to social media to lambaste the actor, and even his Wikipedia page was briefly edited to include “scab” under his list of professions.

five years ago, stephen amell talked about making less than his co-stars on Arrow, and how hard it was to re-negotiate his rate. if only there were some kind of organization that could help pressure studios on actors' behalf through collective action! https://t.co/Ed2IigDAut pic.twitter.com/h2JEoo7YHH — Laura Bradley (@lurabardley) August 1, 2023

if you don't support striking, full stop, what kind of labor action *do* you support? sending strongly worded letters?! https://t.co/KpJ7woNMdQ — Alison Herman (@aherman2006) August 1, 2023

Someone was quick on the draw to update @StephenAmell’s Wikipedia page. 😗 pic.twitter.com/HqTnZ0NQEB — Rhea Silvia💙💛 (@rhea5ilvia) August 1, 2023

Even some of Amell’s old castmates in the CW’s Arrowverse called out the actor’s comments about the strike, including “The Flash” star Matt Letscher and “Arrow” co-star Kirk Acevado.

Still waiting on that comprehensive list of totally non-reductive negotiating tactics we get to employ now. Thank god for superheroes! Any second now…. #SAGAFTRAstrike #SAGAFTRAstrong — Matt Letscher (@MattLetscher) August 1, 2023

The SAG-AFTRA strike began on July 14, with actors joining Hollywood writers who have been on strike with the WGA since May.