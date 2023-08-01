Christina Aguilera was literally in her bag!

In Aguilera’s most recent Instagram photo, she turned the iconic Hermès Birkin bag into a cheeky, ultra-camp miniskirt, demonstrating that she fully owns the look.

Her skirt is a part of Namilia’s spring/summer 2024 line, which is aptly named “In loving memory of my sugar daddy.” The little skirt’s front has a handle strap with two flaps connecting it, similar to the Birkin bag. Naturally, there is also the distinctive lock and clochette. The skirt’s glittery fabric deviates significantly from the typical Hermès bag’s pebbled leathers, even though the design is perfect. “Precious goods,” she captioned the post.

The skirt was worn by Aguilera with a straightforward black t-shirt, large sunglasses, and transparent slingback shoes. In her Instagram carousel, she also included a film from Namilia’s runway presentation, which featured other styles from the collection that drew inspiration from Hermès.

The company is well-known for its extravagant fashion shows and expanding number of celebrity endorsers, including Paris Hilton, Cardi B, Julia Fox, and Nicki Minaj.