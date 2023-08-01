Madonna couldn’t miss Beyoncé.

On Sunday night, the pop icon was spotted attending her fellow pop icon’s Renaissance World Tour, as Beyoncé played her second of two shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Fans in the crowd shared photos on social media of Madonna watching the concert from the stands.

In one video, Beyoncé can even be heard giving the artist a big shoutout, saying, “Big shoutout to the queen. Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you.”

Madonna is in the house at Beyoncé’s show at MetLife Stadium tonight!#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/CIZDZykCiq — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) July 31, 2023

She also shared a photo from the concert and wrote, “Thank you Queen B for your magnificent show! My daughters were enthralled! We love you.” She also shared a BTS image with Beyonce herself!

Madonna attends Beyonce’s concert. — Image credit: Instagram/Madonna

Madonna and Beyonce pose together. — Image credit: instagram/Madonna

Back in August 2022, Beyoncé shared her love for Madonna by sending her a bouquet of flowers along with a note in thanks for interpolating “Vogue” on her remix of “Break My Soul”.

“Thank you, Queen,” the letter, which was shared on her Instagram Story, read. “I’m so grateful for you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are masterpiece genius.”

Beyoncé added, “Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B.”

Madonna’s appearance at the Renaissance World Tour was a rare public sighting in the weeks after she suffered a serious health scare that sent her to the ICU in June.