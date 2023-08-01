Lil’ Kim’s memoir is about to burst into the world.

The hip-hop icon, 49, posted a snap of the memoir’s draft to her social media on Monday, and it’s buzzing with a perfect title for the trailblazer: The Queen Bee.

“It’s been a long journey, Beehive, edits are finally done,” she wrote, addressing her fans. She also gave a sweet shoutout to the man behind the draft, none other than influential fashion mogul Marc Jacobs. “Thank you to my bestie/soulmate [Marc Jacobs] for doing my forward.”

READ MORE: Lil Kim Slams 50 Cent For Claiming She Dissed Nicki Minaj’s Child: ‘Kids Are Off Limits!’

It’s been a long journey beehive, edits are finally done 🙌 Thank you to my bestie/soulmate @themarcjacobs for doing my forward ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ggqgxLnqyo — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) July 31, 2023

The Queen Bee, which was written with the help of writer and journalist Kathy Iandoli, was slated for a November 2021 release.

The book’s publisher, Hachette Books, announced in a press statement that the memoir will hit shelves in 2025.

READ MORE: Cardi B Takes Swipe At Lil’ Kim Haters Amid Backlash: ‘I’m Tired Of It And It’s Heartbreaking’

Lil’ Kim, real name Kimberly Jones, exploded onto the hip-hop scene in the mid-1990s when she joined forces with Notorious B.I.G. and his rap crew Junior M.A.F.I.A.

Following her debut album in 1996, Hard Core, she cemented herself in the rap industry with her distinctive lyrics and captivating style. She even snatched a Grammy win in 2001 for the pop music fusion of “Lady Marmalade” with Christina Aguilera, Pink and Mya.