Three comedic kings are coming together.

John Mulaney, Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart are linking up in a moment of comedian magic for a limited stage show hitting up three lucky venues based in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New Jersey this September.

News of the short stint, aptly titled ‘Jon, John & Pete’, was announced to Mulaney’s Instagram account on Tuesday, and their fans were definitely receptive.

“So basically this show would get me pregnant,” joked one social media user to the tune of nearly 300 likes. “Please tell me this will go on Netflix or something!?” begged another user, with almost 100 people giving a thumbs up.

News of their collab comes after Mulaney, 40, revealed in April this year that he was offered Stewart’s, 60, role of the host of “The Daily Show”, which he turned down.

Davidson, 29, on the other hand, will commit himself to 50 hours of community service at the NYC fire department to make up for a reckless driving incident in June.

Presale tickets for ‘Jon, John & Pete’ become available tomorrow at 10:00 A.M. ET with the code COMEDY through Thursday, with general tickets becoming available on Friday on JONJOHNPETE.COM.